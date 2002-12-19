Ratings race a three-way tie

ABC, NBC and CBS ended in a three-way tie for first among adults 18 through

49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate numbers.

CBS was first in the key adult demos from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the final episode

of Amazing Race 3, the series' best showing for the season.

NBC was first in households for the night with Ed and repeats of

The West Wing and ER.

ABC was second in households and first with adults 18 through 34 for the

night with repeats and a Barbara Walters special.

Fox was fourth across the board with repeats of Bernie Mac, Fastlane and an original Cedric the Entertainer Presents.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC

7.8 rating/13 share, ABC 7.0/12, CBS 6.6/10 and Fox 4.2/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC, CBS and NBC 3.9/11; Fox 2.7/8.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.4/5 for

Enterprise and Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.9/4

for Dawson's Creek and Birds of Prey.