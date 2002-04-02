Rather, NBC crews take fire in Mideast

According to the Associated Press, Dan Rather anchored the CBS Evening News

from Jerusalem Monday only hours after a close call with a car bomb.

Rather and two producers had just driven by a checkpoint where a car bomb

exploded, killing the attacker and a policeman.

An NBC TV crew came under Israeli fire twice Monday in Ramallah, on the West

Bank, but escaped unscathed both times.

In the first instance, correspondent Dana Lewis and his camera operator were

traveling through an Israeli checkpoint in the city center when a guard fired

warning shots in their direction.

Later in the day, the two were returning to their Ramallah headquarters when

an Israeli soldier fired on their bulletproof car.

The soldier fired his M-16 several times, according to Lewis.

Asked why they came under attack, Lewis said on MSNBC: "Your guess is as good

as mine. We had 'TV' painted all over the car."

One explanation could be that the Israeli government has declared Ramallah

off-limits to foreign journalists.