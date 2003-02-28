Rather to emcee RTNDF dinner
CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Dan Rather will emcee the
Radio and Television News Directors Foundation's First Amendment dinner in
Washington, D.C., March 6.
The foundation is giving awards to three individuals for their contributions
to press freedom: Floyd Abrams, a leading First Amendment attorney, is receiving
the "First Amendment Leadership Award"; Judy Woodruff, prime anchor and senior
correspondent for Cable News Network, the "Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award" (named after
the former senior correspondent for Broadcasting & Cable);
and Susan Zirinsky, executive producer of CBS' 48 Hours since 1996, will
get the "First Amendment Service Award."
