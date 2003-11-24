Randall to Host WPIX Odd Couple Marathon

Actor Tony Randall, who played Felix Unger in The Odd Couple on ABC-TV for five seasons in the 1970s, will host a 20-episode Odd Couple Marathon on Tribune Broadcasting’s WPIX(TV) New York Nov. 29.

The marathon will air from Noon to 10 p.m. ET. WPIX just started airing the evergreen off-network show after a 10-year hiatus from the New York Market. Randall, 83 is still active in New York theatre and is in rehearsal for Right You Are, with the National Actors Theatre, the company he founded in 1991.