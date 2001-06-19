Ramseys sue Court TV

Court TV has been hit with a $70 million lawsuit from the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, who charge that the network falsely named their son as a prime suspect in his sister's murder.

The Ramseys complained that a November 1999 show Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey? defamed 12-year-old Burke Ramsey by naming him and his parents as the focus of the police investigation into the death of the six-year-old beauty queen.

The show was rerun several times even after the Ramseys complained that there were inaccuracies. Court TV lawyer Doug Jacobs asid the network had not yet bene served with the court documents and would not comment on the suit. In March, the Ramseys suied former Boulder police detective Steve thomas for statements in his book in which he accuses the couple of having played a role in their daughter's death. - John Higgins