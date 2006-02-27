Ramsey To Help Debt-Ridden on CBS

Debt-management guru Dave Ramsey will help families turn around their financial fortunes on a new CBS reality show.

The network has ordered a pilot from Ramsey, a money-management specialist who hosts a nationally syndicated radio show and is the bestselling author of Total Money Makeover.

In the show, which has the working title of The Dave Ramsey Project, Ramsey will help families who find themselves in serious financial distress.

Ramsey will produce the show, and R.J. Cutler, who has helmed shows including Showtime’s Freshman Diaries and FX’s controversial Black/White (set to debut March 8), will executive produce.

Ramsey has also signed an agreement with CBS to develop a syndicated series.