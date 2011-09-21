Ramer Re-Elected as CPB Chairman

Bruce Ramer has been re-elected to a second, one-year

term as chairman of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

He was appointed to the board by President George W. Bush

in 2008. Patricia Cahill, a 2009 appointment by President Barack Obama, was

elected vice chair.

Ramer is an attorney with media firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer

& Brown, while Cahill is GM of KCUR-FM Kansas City.

CPB oversees distribution of the government funding that

represents, on average, about 15% of noncom station's budgets.