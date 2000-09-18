Rambling on

A 75-year-old family legacy could not save John R. Gambling's morning drive job. WOR(AM) New York yanked his show Sept. 10-Rambling With Gambling-in search of a younger audience. John R. (shown above as a boy) was the third generation to host the show. His grandfather (l) originated it in 1925; his father, John B., took it over in 1959, and John R. got his turn in 1990. "We are trying to make this show more relevant to the upper end of the 25 to 54 demographic," said wor General Manager Robert Bruno. Gambling was philosophical: "It's a kid's dream to do what I've had the opportunity to do. I wouldn't criticize them."