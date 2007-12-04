Ramage Joins N.S. Bienstock

N.S. Bienstock, the influential television news and talent agency, said Tuesday that it hired Rick Ramage from Ken Lindner & Associates in Los Angeles.

Previous to joining Lindner, Ramage spent eight years as a producer and assignment editor for KTLA, but since becoming an agent, he picked up several well-known clients including Pam Oliver of Fox Sports, Natalie Morales of NBC’s Today and Kiran Chetry from CNN's American Morning.

Ramage joins other Bienstock heavy hitters including Richard Leibner, Carole Cooper, Peter Goldberg and Adam Leibner.