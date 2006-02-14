Raising UP the Issue of Women's Status
Susan Baumel, who heads Washington-based Voyage Productions, is re-releasing half-hour documentary Raising UP: Women of India.
Baumel is looking to make Raising UP a series of investigations on the social and economic status of women worldwide. Women of India first aired on WETA Washington last year and has since aired on a number of major-market noncoms, covering 17% of the system, according to Baumel.
She is looking to tie the re-airing of the show to International Women's Day (March 8), and, hopefully, to secure funding to continue the series.
