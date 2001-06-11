Rainbow strikes MGM deal

Rainbow Media has reached a film licensing agreement with MGM that will supply Rainbow's cable networks (AMC, Bravo, WE: Women's Entertainment and The Independent Film Channel) with 20 new library titles.

Six movies, Birdcage, Fargo, Usual Suspects, Man in the Iron Mask, Ronin and Hoodlum, will get windows on each of the four Rainbow networks. WE: Women's Entertainment gets the cable premiere of Autumn in New York and IFC will add Usual Suspects and Fargo to its rotation.

In April, MGM bought a 25% stake in Rainbow for $825 million. Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed. - Allison Romano