Rainbow Promotes Three

Rainbow Media has filled three executive slots at AMC, IFC and WE:

Women's Entertainment, rounding out posts left vacant after a corporate

accounting scandal at the Cablevision-owned company June 2003. The new hires

all come from within the ranks of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC.

The staffing will allow Rainbow to focus on original programming, brand

development and new technology for its television networks, says Rainbow

President and CEO Josh Sapan. “It's

exciting what we're embarking upon,” he adds. “It's a new day for all

three networks.”

For Rainbow, this second round of staffing up (the first came in

September) is a respite after the problems that rocked the company last June

and led to the firings of 14 executives and staff members. The $18 million

scandal centered on an effort to hit budget targets set by Rainbow through

cooking the books and understating AMC group earnings.

Management changes are as follows:

Ed Carroll will step up to head

entertainment services for the company's three networks. Previously, EVP and

general manager of IFC, Carroll's focus includes increasing the 10-year-old

network's original content and driving its value on digital tiers for the

cable affiliates. He'll do the same for AMC, which recently surged in the

ratings after introducing more modern classic movies and original fare. In

November, the network was up 17% in viewership from the same month last

year.

Kim Martin, most recently EVP of

distribution and affiliate marketing for AMC, Fuse, IFC, WE, Mag Rack and

sportskool, was upped to EVP and GM of WE.

Martin says she has a strong upcoming original programming slate, with 50

projects in development, including a “Desperate

Housewives-type docudrama.” Returning series include

Bridezilla, Full

Frontal Fashion and She House.

Martin hopes to bring in more advertisers in 2005 and distinguish WE from its

competitors by branding it for a younger, hipper, more educated audience.

Gregg Hill is the former EVP of

affiliate sales and marketing for AMC, IFC, WE and Mag Rack. He'll take the

reins as president of distribution and Rainbow network sales. In the role, he

aims to strengthen Rainbow's affiliate base and partner with these affiliates

to develop VOD and broadband technologies. IFC, for example, has been testing

VOD channel IFC Uncensored On Demand with Cablevision and will roll out the

channels to other cable operators.

According to Sapan, the decision to promote from within was deliberate.

“They'll make things happen with creativity and vigor.”