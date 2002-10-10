Trending

Raff, CBS News film editor, dies

By

Len Raff, one of the longest-serving employees of CBS News and CBS
Evening News, died early Thursday morning of pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

A World War II veteran, Raff joined CBS in 1949 as a projectionist. After
becoming film editor, he traveled extensively with Evening News,
cutting award-winning stories for Douglas Edwards, Walter Cronkite and Dan
Rather.

Raff is survived by his daughter, Susan, a grandson and a new granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at New York's
Riverside Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that
donations be made to the American Cancer Society.