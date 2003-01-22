Rae makes it a red-light affair
New Orleans -- Ex-Fox News executive Ian Rae, who created A Current
Affair in the 1980s, is currently pushing another kind of affair for
syndication.
Rae is at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference here this week to pitch Talkin' Sex, a
half-hour weekly featuring sex tips from some of Australia's top hookers and
madams.
Advice segments will be separated by bumpers (or should that be "bump and
grinders?") showcasing sexual "factoids" and "weird sex."
Not surprisingly, the show is aimed at premium cable channels in the
United States.
