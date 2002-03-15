Trending

RadiO'Reilly

By

Fox News Channel's opinionated news anchor, Bill O'Reilly, is getting his own
radio show on Westwood One Inc.

The Radio Factor with Bill O'Reilly kicks off May 8 and will air weekdays
noon to 2 p.m. EST.

His Fox News show, The O'Reilly Factor, is the highest-rated cable
news program.