Trending

Radio, RIAA agree on streaming fee

By

Radio broadcasters have reached an
agreement with record companies on the royalty fees radio stations must pay in
return for a blanket license to stream their signals over the Internet, sources
say. The two sides have been in arbitration at the Copyright Office. Webcasters
and record companies have yet to strike a similar deal. The Copyright Office's
arbiters are under no obligation to accept the settlement, though they are
likely to.