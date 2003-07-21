Radio One-Comcast black net official

Radio One Inc. and Comcast Corp. made their partnership on a new

black-oriented cable network official Monday.

The two companies also revealed four more investors in the network, which is

slated for a January 2004 launch: Constellation Ventures, Opportunity Capital

Partners, Pacesetter Capital Group and Syndicated Communications Inc.

Together, the six companies will pony up $130 million over the first four

years.

By formalizing the joint venture, Radio One and Comcast signaled that TV One will go

ahead and begin operations, including hiring more staff and acquiring

programming.

The network already has a top executive in former Discovery Networks U.S. chief Johnathan

Rodgers.