Radio One-Comcast black net official
Radio One Inc. and Comcast Corp. made their partnership on a new
black-oriented cable network official Monday.
The two companies also revealed four more investors in the network, which is
slated for a January 2004 launch: Constellation Ventures, Opportunity Capital
Partners, Pacesetter Capital Group and Syndicated Communications Inc.
Together, the six companies will pony up $130 million over the first four
years.
By formalizing the joint venture, Radio One and Comcast signaled that TV One will go
ahead and begin operations, including hiring more staff and acquiring
programming.
The network already has a top executive in former Discovery Networks U.S. chief Johnathan
Rodgers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.