Radio 'Looks' at Future of TV

As the FCC prepares to give broadcasters a better handle on

their future -- in an Oct. 26 workshop on spectrum incentive auctions -- National

Public Radio is exploring the topic in a five-part series on Morning Edition that began Monday, Oct.

22, with a look at sports apps.





The series, How

We Watch What We Watch, will also look at illegal and legal downloading

of TV shows -- Tuesday's edition focuses on different legal and illegal ways

folks can download House -- how

bandwidth limits affect the online viewing equation, and how broadcasters are

adapting to serve audiences.





"We'll explore where your favorite sports, drama,

comedy and music are available -- and whether the quality of what you can get

away from your TV is actually any good," says NPR in its intro to the

series. "We'll also look at how TV networks and cable companies are

reacting to this changing marketplace and what that means for you, the

consumer.





The stories will be collected here.