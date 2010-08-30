Radio Disney G.M. Michael Riley Tapped to HeadABC Family

Radio Disney General Manager Michael Riley has

been named President of ABC Family, succeeding Paul Lee, who was named ABCEntertainment Group President July 30.

In this role, Riley will report directly to Anne

Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks & president, Disney/ABC Television

Group, who made the announcement. Sweeney told B&C Aug. 1 that she would

move swiftly to replace Lee.

While Sweeney was considering both internal and

external candidates for the job, according to multiple sources, Sweeney has

been known to fill top jobs from within her network of exec talent among the

Disney/ABC ranks. And as B&C reported earlier this month, Riley has had

some internal buzz of late.

He joined the company in 2008 and has been a key player in the Disney Channel

group's interactive and new platform plays. He has a background in TV, having

worked for Turner internationally before coming to Disney. An announcement

regarding a new general manager for Radio Disney will be made in the near

future, according to the company's announcement.

In his new job, Riley will have oversight of ABC

Family's original programming and acquisitions, franchise management,

marketing, sales and operations and be responsible for the overall strategic

and creative direction for the channel, according to the announcement.

In a statement, Sweeney said: "Michael's talent

and drive are eclipsed only by the enthusiasm and passion he brings to every

opportunity. I'm confident his unique set of skills and experience will help us

further ABC Family's amazing momentum."

Riley added in a statement: "I am extremely

proud to have been part of a great team at Radio Disney and very much look

forward to joining the incredibly passionate and inventive team at ABC Family.

Their success over the past few years has been exceptional, driven by

innovative storytelling, unique characters and iconic branding, and I'm honored

to be given the opportunity to help build this amazing Millennial brand."

Coming off its most-watched year

ever in 2009 and pacing at record levels in 2010, over the past seven years ABC

Family has grown its prime audience by considerable margins, increasing by 76%

in total viewers (1.4 million vs. 797,000), by 70% in A18-49 (627,000 vs.

368,000) and by 78% in W18-49 (409,000 vs. 230,000), according to the company.

Among the net's core younger demo sets, the net's prime delivery has more than

doubled over the past seven years.

Prior to the announcement, Riley served as

senior vice president and general manager, Radio Disney, where he oversaw the

strategic management of the Radio Disney network and its portfolio of 36 owned

radio stations, leading them to record ratings through original multi-platform

content achievements.

Previously Riley was senior vice

president and general manager, Turner Broadcasting System, Europe, Middle East

and Africa.