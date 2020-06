Beth Tepper,

director of marketing and promotions, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and promotions.

LaMonda Williams,

assistant program director and midday personality, WPHI(FM) Jenkintown, Pa., joins WCDX(FM) Mechanicsville, Va., as program director.

Bob Bartolomeo,

director of affiliate relations, Imus in the Morning,Westwood One, joins United States Radio Networks, New York, as director of affiliate relations.