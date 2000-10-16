Ernie Caldemone, general sales manager, Nineteenth Star Productions, Indianapolis, joins wmdh-fm/am New Castle, Ind., as GM.

Stephanie McNamara, general sales manager, WAXQ(FM) New York, joins WADO(AM) New York and WCAA-FM Newark, N.J., as GM.

Steve Harris, VP, urban programming, ABC Radio Networks, Dallas, joins XM Satellite Radio, Washington, as VP, external programming.

Technology

Richard Hercules, president, Datron World Communications, San Diego, joins DemandVideo, Mountain View, Calif., as president and CEO.

Internet Scott Schiller, senior VP, advertising, The Walt Disney Co., New York, named senior VP, strategic partnership marketing, Walt Disney Internet Group. J. Riley McDonough, VP, sales and marketing, eCal Corp., Philadelphia, joins ESPN Internet Group, New York, as VP, advertising sales.

Satellite/Wireless Appointments at Atlantic Satellite Communications

Inc. and Waterfront Communications Corp.:

Mark Lowden, director of sales, named VP, sales; Michael Romeo, account manager, sports division, GlobeCast America and JK Sports Publishing, New York, joins as account executive. They will split their time between Northvale, N.J., and New York.

Association/Law Firms Ed Turlington, deputy campaign manager, Bill Bradley for President, West Orange, N.J., joins Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP, Raleigh, N.C., as attorney.

Compiled by Beth Shapouri 212/337-7147 bshapouri@cahners.com