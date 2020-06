Marv Nyren, VP/GM, KKFR(FM) Glendale, Ariz. (Phoenix area), additionally named VP/GM, kklt (fm) Phoenix.

Appointments at AMFM Inc., Chicago area: Erik Hellum, regional sales VP, western region becomes senior VP, sales; Cheryl Esken, sales director, Chicago market, named senior VP, market development; Jean McGinnis, local sales manager WLIT-FM Chicago, named director, group sales, Chicago station group; Marv Dyson, VP/GM, wgci-am/fm, becomes GM, wvaz (fm), additionally; Carmen Lewis, business manager, WGCI-FM named market controller, Chicago station group; Greg Davis, chief engineer, wubt (fm) Chicago, named chief engineer, Chicago market; Sharon Williams, research director, WLIT-FM, named market research director.

Dr. Mircho Davidov, VP, Hughes Network Systems, San Diego, joins Sirius Satellite Radio, New York.

Mark Clark, local sales manager, wfbq (fm), WRZX(FM), WNDE(AM) Indianapolis, appointed general sales manager, walk(fm/am) Patchogue, N.Y.