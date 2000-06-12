Randy Palmer, securities analyst, USAA Investment Management Co., San Antonio, joins Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, as VP of investor relations.

Wayne K. Brown, president and general manager, WPEG-FM, WBAV-FM and wgiv (fm) Charlotte, N.C., joins Radio One Inc., Atlanta, as VP and regional manager, North Carolina and Atlanta markets, and GM, Atlanta stations.

George Campbell, national sales manager, NBG Radio Network Inc., Portland, Ore., named VP, new media, NBG Solutions Inc.

Herb McCord, president, Granum Communications Corp., Red Bank, N.J., named director, Beasley Broadcast Group, Naples, Fla.