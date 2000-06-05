Appointments at Radio One Inc., Baltimore: Pam Somers, general manager, Baltimore stations, named VP and regional manager, Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Va., stations; Howard Mazer, sales director, Baltimore stations, named station manager.

Martin R. Gausvik, executive VP/CFO, Latin Communications Group, San Francisco, joins Cumulus Media Inc., Milwaukee, as executive VP, treasurer and CFO.

Tony Bollen, account executive, Crista Broadcasting, Seattle, named general sales manager.