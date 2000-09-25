Celeste James, director of communications and brand management, NPR, Washington, named VP, communications.

Diana R. Fox, manager, technical services and human resources, United Press International, Washington, joins Radio Voyager Network, Silver Spring, Md., as VP, information technology.

Angela T. Fleming, director, marketing, WGCI (AM), WGCI-FM Chicago, named VP, marketing of both and WVAZ (FM) Oak Park, Ill. (Chicago area).

Owen Weber, VP/GM, KILT-FM and KIKK-FM Houston, joins Radio One as VP/GM Cleveland radio stations.

Debbie Kwei, general sales manager, Charlotte stations, Infinity, Charlotte, N.C., joins WCCJ-FM Charlotte, N.C., as VP/GM.

Brent Miller, VP/GM, Louisville stations, Cox Radio, Louisville, Ky., joins Entercom, Greensboro, N.C., as VP and market manager.