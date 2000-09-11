Kenneth R. Mayer, director, finance, ABC Radio Networks, Dallas, named VP, finance.

Leslie J. Hartmann, corporate controller, Radio One Inc., Lanhem, Md., also named VP, finance.

Ken Beck, operations manager, WWJ(AM) and WXYT(AM) Detroit, joins Entercom, Kansas City, Mo., as director of news and talk programming.

Appointments at Westwood One: Chris Greene, senior director, West Coast news networks, Culver City, Calif., named VP, affiliate sales, entertainment and West Coast news networks; Kane Biscaya, director, affiliate sales, 24/7 formats, named VP of same.

Laurie Stroud, general sales manager for Entercom's KKSN-FM and kgon (fm) Portland, Ore., named general sales manager Entercom's kbsg am/fm Seattle area.

Dave Widmer, VP/GM, WHLI(AM) and WKJY(FM) Hempstead, N.Y., named VP/GM, WGSM(AM) Huntington, N.Y., WBZO(FM) Bay Shore, N.Y. and WMJC(FM) Smithtown, N.Y.

Brian Purdy, VP/GM KLOL(FM) and KKRW(FM) Houston , also named VP/GM, KTBZ(FM) Lake Jackson, Texas.

Marc McCoy, VP/GM, KTRH(AM) and KBME(AM) Houston, also named VP/GM, KPRC(AM) Houston.

Manuel Carvajales, senior account executive, WNMA(AM) Miami, named local sales manager.

Guy Prehn, local sales manager, WBEB(FM) Philadelphia, joins Nassau Broadcasting Partners, Newton Pa., as general sales manager, Pennsylvania.