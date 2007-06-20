Radin Promoted At CBS Stations

The CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group has named Aaron Radin senior VP, advertising sales and business development.





Radin, who had been VP of business development for the group, will be responsible for overseeing national ad sales, ad sales operations, and business development for the station group’s Web sites and wireless platforms.

“Aaron possesses tremendous leadership and organizational skills that make him well suited for his expanded role,” said Digital Media Group President and GM Jonathan Leess.