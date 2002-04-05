Radamec unveils new scenario

Radamec Broadcast Systems is introducing Scenario XR, a virtual set system

that renders in real time. It runs on a Windows NT operating system and imports

3-D set designs from industry-standard software packages like 3D Studio Max.

A touch-screen interface with operators' control panel provides dedicated

control of the system.

Scenario XR works in conjunction with another new Radamec product, the

436 studio robotic camera head.

Pricing on both is to be determined.