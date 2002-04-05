Trending

Radamec unveils new scenario

By

Radamec Broadcast Systems is introducing Scenario XR, a virtual set system
that renders in real time. It runs on a Windows NT operating system and imports
3-D set designs from industry-standard software packages like 3D Studio Max.

A touch-screen interface with operators' control panel provides dedicated
control of the system.

Scenario XR works in conjunction with another new Radamec product, the
436 studio robotic camera head.

Pricing on both is to be determined.