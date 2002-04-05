Radamec unveils new scenario
Radamec Broadcast Systems is introducing Scenario XR, a virtual set system
that renders in real time. It runs on a Windows NT operating system and imports
3-D set designs from industry-standard software packages like 3D Studio Max.
A touch-screen interface with operators' control panel provides dedicated
control of the system.
Scenario XR works in conjunction with another new Radamec product, the
436 studio robotic camera head.
Pricing on both is to be determined.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.