'Rachael Ray' Renewed Through 2015-16

CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray has been renewed for two more years, taking the show through the 2015-16 season, said Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales.

The daily talk strip is now renewed in nearly 90% of the country, including on the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C, as well as on stations from the CBS Television Stations, Hearst, Post-Newsweek and Sinclair Broadcasting groups. This renewal takes the show through its 10th season.

Rachael Ray is distributed and produced by CBS Television Distribution in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment. Janet Annino is Executive Producer. CTD is a unit of CBS Corp.