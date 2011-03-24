Rachael Ray Joins ‘Women of NY' Speaker Lineup
By B&C Staff
Rachael Ray, host of CBS
Television Distribution's Rachael Ray and best-selling author, has
joined the lineup of featured panelists at B&C's "Keynotes &
Cocktails: Women of New York" event set for April 20 at the New York Roosevelt
Hotel.
"Women of New York" is an off-the-record,
afternoon networking cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with
top female figures from the TV and media industry. This is the first time the
event will be held in New York and follows the successful launch of last
summer's "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," featuring
conversations with Disney/ABC's Anne Sweeney and CBS' Nina Tassler, among others.
CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo and ESPN
sports reporter Erin Andrews also recently joined the lineup.
Ray, who also is a longtime Food Network
personality and has her own lifestyle magazine Every Day With Rachael Ray,
will sit for a Q&A with Melissa Grego, executive editor of B&C.
Ray also will lead the panel discussion titled "Brand Yourself" with previously
announced featured panelists Peggy Green, vice chairman, ZenithOptimedia
USA; Arlene Manos, president, national advertising sales, Rainbow
Advertising Sales Corp., Rainbow Media Holdings; Melinda Witmer,
executive VP/chief programming officer, Time Warner Cable; and Pam Zucker,
president, marketplace ignition and innovation, MediaVest USA.
In addition to Ray's participation on the dais,
her show Rachael Ray will provide cocktails and hors d'oeuvres for the
event, based on Ray's recipes. Rachael Ray, which has won a Daytime Emmy
for Outstanding Talk Show--Entertainment, is distributed and produced by CTD in
association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch
Entertainment.
Additional "Women of New York" speakers will be
announced. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofny.
