Rachael Ray to Give Away ‘Women of New York’ Ticket on Twitter

Got something you always wanted to ask Rachael Ray? The best-selling author and host of CTD’s Rachael Ray is giving away one ticket to B&C’s “Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York” event April 20—and the chance to ask your question in person at the event.



The Rachael Ray show, which is providing the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for “Women of NY,” and the editors of B&C will pick one question posed on Twitter using the hashtag #BCWomenofNY by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 13.



The author of the selected tweet will be invited to attend “Women of NY” free of charge and will get to ask Ray the winning question there. The winner will be contacted by @WomenofNY via Direct Message on Twitter.



Ray will sit for a featured Q&A with Melissa Grego, B&C executive editor, and will moderate a discussion titled “Brand Yourself” featuring ZentithOptimedia USA’s Peggy Green, Rainbow Media Holdings’ Arlene Manos, Time Warner Cable’s Melinda Witmer and MediaVest USA’s Pam Zucker.



Glenn Close, star of DirecTV’s Damages; ESPN sports reporter Erin Andrews; CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo; and Gayle King, host of The Gayle King Show on OWN and SiriusXM, and editorat- large of O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine, also are scheduled to speak.



For more info and tickets to “Women of NY,” log onto broadcastingcable.com/womenofny. For info on the ticket giveaway, follow @RachaelRayShow and @WomenofNY on Twitter.