Raab Joins Joyner

Marty Raab, formerly executive vice president of marketing and chief strategy officer for Premiere Radio Networks, has joined REACH Media in Dallas as senior VP of marketing for the multimedia company.

REACH media was formed two years ago as the umbrella company for radio personality Tom Joyner's media interests, which include The Tom Joyner Show, syndicated in 115 markets, and website BlackAmericaWeb.com,.

REACH's goal is to reach the African-American community and multicultural markets with targeted programming through radio, TV, event promotion and the Internet.

