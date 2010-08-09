QVC, Starz Drive Liberty Gains

Gains at its QVC home shopping channel and Starz Entertainment premium

network helped drive gains at Liberty Media in the second quarter.

Liberty

Media consists of three tracking stocks: Liberty Interactive, which

includes QVC and several e-commerce companies; Liberty Starz, which

includes its premium cable service Starz Entertainment; and Liberty

Capital, which includes Starz Media and minority investments in several

media companies, such as Time Warner Inc. and Viacom.

At Liberty

Interactive, consolidated revenue was up 6% to $2.1 billion and adjusted

operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 4% to $428

million, largely due to increases at QVC.

QVC increased domestic

revenue by 4% to $1.2 billion and domestic AOIBDA rose 10% to $303

million, fueled by strong gains in several product categories, including

kitchen, cooking and accessories. QVC's e-commerce business - QVC.com -

also increased sales by 21% in the quarter.

