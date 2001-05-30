QVC, live from Mall of America

QVC @ The Mall, a unit of QVC, Inc., plans to open a combination flagship store and broadcast studio at the Mall of America.

QVC @ The Mall will produce live television shows directly from its new retail location, a 2,500-square-foot store now under construction in the Bloomington, Minn. shopping mall. "The unique combination of our new concept store with live broadcasting will be anything but traditional," Nan Russell, vice president, QVC @ The Mall.

As part of the pact, QVC has signed a 10-year sponsorship deal with Mall of America as its interactive commerce partner. - Richard Tedesco