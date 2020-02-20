QVC and HSN to Showcase 70 Emerging Brands

QVC and HSN announced their plan to showcase more than 70 entrepreneurial brands on their platform by the end of 2020.

“The Big Find” is a nationwide search for up and coming brands in beauty, accessories and fashion. More than 38 have already been seen on HSN and QVC such as Act and Acre, Valencia Key Jewelry and Have Some Fun Today.

QVC and HSN have launched some of the most successful entrepreneurial brands such as IT Cosmetics, TATCHA, Junior's Cheesecakes and more, said Mary Campbell, chief merchandising officer, Qurate Retail Group, and chief commerce officer, QVC US.

The search for entrepreneurial brands attracted 650 entries around the world when it launched in June 2019. In August, 270 semi-finalists met at day long pitching sessions in Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Seattle.