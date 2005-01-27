Quivers, Orman Still Seeking Stations

Sony Pictures Television's The Robin Quivers Show and Twentieth Television's The Suzie Orman Show left the National Association of Television Programming Executives' convention without any announced clearances.

But the syndicators behind the two shows say they've had good conversations with potential buyers of the show and will keep working to sell them following Thursday's close of the three-day convention.

Sony is positioning Howard Stern's feisty sidekick, Robin Quivers, as a host with a positive, empowering message for women.

Sony's distribution president, John Weiser, says he expects to make an announcement soon about a launch group for Quivers, pending the outcome of talks with two large station groups interested in carrying it.

Fox, UPN and WB stations are taking the closest look at the show, he said.



Suze Orman, best known for her books and TV programs on the nuts and bolts of personal finance, is working on a daily talk show that looks at how insecurity, fear and relationship issues cause financial problems.

Executives at Twentieth left the NATPE meeting in Vegas for New York where they've scheduled more meetings to sell Suze.

Here are the clearances for four new first-run shows that major syndicators brought to NATPE: A Current Affair (Twentieth) 45% (all Fox O&Os); Judge Alex (Twentieth) 73% (includes all Fox O&Os); The Martha Stewart Show (NBC Universal) 70% (including NBC O&Os); and The Tyra Banks Show (Warner Bros) 70% (including 19 Fox O&Os).