Quill Awards Ceremony Set for October 27

NBC-owned stations will air the videotaped 2007 Quill Awards ceremony October 27 from the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz, at Lincoln Center in New York.

Authors chosen by readers, librarians and bookstore owners will be lauded at the gala. The Quill Awards, while citing exemplary writers, also encourages literacy programs.



Along with NBC stations, the show will be syndicated by NBC Universal Television. MSNBC.com will videostream the Oct. 22 live presentation of the third annual awards show. The awards program is produced by Al Roker Entertainment Inc and the Quills have the support of Borders book stores and the American Association of Retired Persons.



The original group of nominated books, in 19 categories, will be chosen in early June by editors of Publishers Weekly, which like Broadcasting & Cable, is a Reed Business Information publication. Then a group of 6,000 booksellers and librarians will pick winners from each classification, which will be announced in September. And then for a month, readers will be able to vote for "The Book of the Year" via a Web site.

That voting procedure is new. In the past, winning books were first revealed at the ceremony.



The awards event will also include the Debut Author of the Year Award, Platinum Quill, The Quills Corporate Literacy Award, and The Variety Blockbuster Book to Film Quill.



