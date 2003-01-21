Quello: Voice of experience

Former Federal Communications Commission member and chairman James Quello,

who headed the agency in 1993 when the networks regained the right to a

financial interest in domestic syndication, has issued a statement reaffirming

his belief in such rights and criticizing the effort by independent program

producers to secure a 25 percent set-aside in network schedules for their

programming.

"What gave my [1993] actions particular significance," Quello said, "was that

I had earlier strongly opposed granting the networks syndication rights," when

he felt that it would be "too much vertical integration power to [give to] three

dominant national program outlets."

What had changed by 1993, he said, was "the tremendous growth of cable, four

additional broadcast networks, increased large group ownership and the

multiplicity of further oncoming competing program outlets."

Now, he said, with "seven networks, more group broadcasters, hundreds of

cable channels, more oncoming satellite channels and Internet outlets ... the

independent program producers asking the government to force networks to buy 25

percent of their prime time from them is far more unjustified and untimely. ...

Today's multiplicity of program choices provides more than adequate

diversification and individual choice."