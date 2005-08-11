Queer Eye for the Straight News

Viacom cable net Logo said Thursday it will tap the resources of co-owned CBS News to produce its daily news segments. Former CNN correspondent Jason Bellini has been tapped as host.

"CBS News on Logo" will appear on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender network that CBS-parent Viacom launched June 30 to about 13 million subscribers. The segment will start Aug. 15, according to a Logo spokesperson.

Eileen Opatut, Logo’s senior VP for original programming, said three-to-five minute daily stories (as well as occasional long-form pieces) will cover "everything from the headlines of the day to feature stories."

The reports will air across Logo’s schedule, which features new and acquired shows. CBS News’ Court Passant will oversee the unit, with Bellini based in New York. The unit will draw up on CBS video footage and will be able to repurpose CBS News reports.

Before his tenure at CNN, Bellini covered the 2000 presidential campaign as a "street team" reporter for MTV News.