Queer Eye Set to Return
Bravo’s hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
will return on Nov. 18 with fresh episodes.
After its 13 initial episodes, which ran through the summer and early fall, Queer Eye
has been in repeats.
The series is also offering its first stunt, a holiday special on Dec. 16 when the "Fab 5"—the show’s five gay style experts—will revisit some of their early makeover subjects and offer holiday style tips.
