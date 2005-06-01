Queer Eye For the DVD Market

Bravo's reality makeover series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, is coming to DVD.

Genius Products will release the first title, Queer Eye for the Red Sox, June 21, only two weeks after it premieres on the cable net. In addition, it is releasing four best-of compilations from season one, and a boxed set later in the summer.

The first release features Carson and company making over four Red Sox players, including Johnny "Caveman" Damon, so nicknamed for his hirsuit and primitive visage.Genius Products also distributes DVDs for AMC and Sundance.