'Queen for a Day' Wants a Comeback

Production company RDF USA wants to bring back Queen for a Day, a show that first launched on network television 61 years ago. The company will start shopping it to both networks and syndicators this week.

Hosted by Jack Bailey on NBC and then ABC from 1947-1964, Queen featured women recounting their worst hardships in front of a studio audience. The audience would then vote for the most pathetic figure, who would get roses, a crown and sponsor-supplied prizes, with original advertisers like Hoover and Westinghouse.

RDF sees branded integration possibilities in a remake, but RDF USA CEO Chris Coelen wants to downplay the downbeat aspects and emphasize the "Cinderella" wish fulfillment. Coelen, Greg Goldman and Michael Wortsman will be executive producers.

Two-year-old RDF USA hopes to land the show in primetime or syndication and add it to its portfolio, which includes shows such as Wife Swap, Don't Forget the Lyrics and How to Look Good Naked.