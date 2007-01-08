Qubo Launches on Ion

Digital multicast channel Qubo has launched on Ion's (the group formerly known as "Paxson") 60 full-power TV stations as of 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.



The three-hour Qubo block of kids shows will continue to air on the Ion analog stations as an afternoon block, as well as on NBC as its three-hour Saturday block and on NBCs co-owned Telemundo Spanish-language network as two, 1.5-hour blocks on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC has a one-third interest in Ion.



The 24/7 version of Qubo will comprise a rolling four-hour block of shows that will expand to six hours. Initial offerings will be Scholastic's Dragon, Nelvana's Babar, Elliott Moose, Janeand the Dragon, Jacob Two-Two, Marvin the Tap-Dancing Horse, Pecola and Rupert; Classic Media's VeggieTales, 3-2-1 Penguins! and Larry Boy Stories, Lambchop's Play Along, and Theodore Tugboat; and NBC Universal's Boo!, Shelly Duvall's Bedtime Stories and Sitting Ducks.



