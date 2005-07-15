Qualcomm Preps For Cell Phone Video

Qualcomm, which will launch a new service in late 2006 to deliver live TV signals to cellphones via its MediaFLO service, took a step forward when it inked a deal with transmitter maker Rohde & Schwarz.

The NV7000 transmitter will be deployed across the country to help deliver upwards of 20 live TV channels to cellphone users (and a total of nearly 100 channels, including on-demand content) in the fourth quarter of 2006.

Among the reasons Qualcomm selected the NV7000? Compact size, built-in redundancy (in case of failure), and liquid cooling (which give additional flexibility in placement) are all factors.

