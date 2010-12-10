Qualcomm Offers Refunds On FLO TV Devices

Qualcomm will shut down its FLO TV mobile television service -- which had attracted about 1 million subscribers in four years -- on March 27, 2011, and is offering customers who purchased devices for the service rebates through the end of April.

"In consideration of the FLO TV service ending on March 27, 2011, we are offering a rebate on FLO TV devices," the company said in a notice on its website. The FLO TV Personal Television device had carried a list price of $250.

In October, Qualcomm said it expects some layoffs to result from the service's shutdown but that it was "working to redeploy impacted employees."

The company has held discussions with AT&T about a potential sale of the wireless spectrum it bought to create FLO, Bloomberg reported. In March 2008, the company acquired five E-block licenses in the Federal Communications Commission's 700-MHz spectrum auction for $554.6 million to increase FLO TV coverage.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.