Q4 In Line At Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable kicked off the fourth quarter cable reporting season

Thursday morning with no big surprises, as revenue rose 5.9% to $4.8

billion and adjusted operating income before depreciation and

amortization increased 1.6%, mostly in line with analyst estimates.

The

strong results also spurred the nation's second largest MSO to increase

its quarterly dividend by 20% to 48 cents per share, or $1.92 per share

annualized.

Strong growth on the high-speed data and phone fronts -

especially in the commercial segment - helped drive the quarter.

High-speed data subscriber increased by 94,000 in the period and digital

phone customers rose by 72,000. The second largest cable operator in

the country lost 141,000 basic video customers in the period, greater

than analyst consensus estimates of 122,000 basic subscriber losses for

the period.

On a conference call with analysts, chief operating

officer Rob Marcus said the effects of a sluggish housing market and a

weak economy continue to pressure customer additions.

