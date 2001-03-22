Python star discussing ABC sitcom

Former Monty Python star John Cleese is in negotiations to star in the ABC sitcom pilot HMO, which would mark his first TV gig on this side of the Atlantic, Reuters reports.

Cleese would star as Larry King, the medical director at a dysfunctional hospital. The series focuses on the absurdity behind managed health care systems. The role suggests the one Cleese played as the irritable proprietor of a dysfunctional hotel in the 1970s British comedy Fawlty Towers. That series followed the cult classic Monty Python's Flying Circus TV series, which has aired in syndication here.