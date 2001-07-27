Pyramid rising, bumps Rosie

Columbia TriStar's Pyramid has piled on some more fall 2002 clearances, including one on KOMO-TV Seattle, where it's expected to replace The Rosie O'Donnell Show in early fringe.

Word of the new Pyramid lock-ups, also including KATU-TV Portland, which should boot Rosie as well, comes at the same time Warner Bros. officially unveiled its plan to maintain relations with Rosie stations, by way of offering them a Caroline Rhea talk show for fall 2002. Rosie, in its current form, will be gone after next season. The Rhea project will largely be backed by Rosie's production team - O'Donnell herself is on board as an executive consultant.

Pyramid has also been cleared on KSL-TV Salt Lake City and KOLO-TV Reno for guaranteed early fringe slots. Other signed on stations are WXIA-TV Atlanta, WJXT-TV Jacksonville and WKRN-TV Nashville. - Susanne Ault