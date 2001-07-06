Pyramid plugs into Tampa outlet

Pyramid has nailed a Tampa clearance on ABC affiliate WFTS-TV.

Columbia Tri-Star's game strip is guaranteed a double run there- one of which will play alongside the upcoming strip version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? between 4-5 p.m.

While Pyramid is officially still on the hunt for key big city clearances, insiders indicate the show should do so shortly, with other stations apparently looking to pair it with Millionaire, currently cleared on most CBS O&O's, and the McGraw-Hill and Scripps Howard station groups. - Susanne Ault