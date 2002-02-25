Pyramid comes to N.Y., Shipmates renewed

Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has cleared upcoming game show

Pyramid on WNYW-TV New York.

The remake of the classic Dick Clark-hosted game show is now cleared in more than

88 percent of the country for its fall debut.

The studio has also renewed freshman reality/dating series

Shipmates in more than 85 percent of the United States for next season.

Shipmates, which is averaging only a 1.1 rating nationally, has been

renewed by the Fox owned-and-operated stations in a number of markets, including

New York.