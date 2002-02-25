Pyramid comes to N.Y., Shipmates renewed
Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has cleared upcoming game show
Pyramid on WNYW-TV New York.
The remake of the classic Dick Clark-hosted game show is now cleared in more than
88 percent of the country for its fall debut.
The studio has also renewed freshman reality/dating series
Shipmates in more than 85 percent of the United States for next season.
Shipmates, which is averaging only a 1.1 rating nationally, has been
renewed by the Fox owned-and-operated stations in a number of markets, including
New York.
